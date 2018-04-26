THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Director P Balakiran, on Wednesday, visited Shanghumukham Beach to evaluate the security measures taken by the Tourism Department after restrictions were imposed on visitors in the event of swell wave alert on Tuesday. As instructed by the director, employees, including lifeguards enhanced safety measures on the beach. Warnings were issued by the employees to keep the visitors off the beach.

Warning boards were set up to prevent the entry of tourists and other people on the beach premises. Barricades were also installed at danger zones. Tourism Planning Officer V S Satheesh, DTPC Secretary in-charge G Jayakumaran Nair, and various other Tourism and DTPC officers were also present with Tourism Director.