THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a passionate mission to provide education and bring a smile in the lives of underprivileged children, the Vivekananda Study Circle, Technopark, the Socio-cultural organisation of Technopark employees is organising a noble project titled ‘#BringASmile’ in Technopark till May 25.

The project by Technopark is intended to support economically backward children studying in government schools and mainly staying in orphanages. Beneficiaries of the project will be children from economically weaker sections of the society in and around the district. Especially those who are deprived of basic educational facilities and children studying in government schools, tribal and coastal areas of the city will get a helping aid through the project.

In order to support these children, the Technopark community has set out on their new venture #BringASmile. As part of helping these children, they have already installed collection boxes in the lobby of each Technopark building. Besides this, people can also contribute school stationery aids and uniforms to those kids before the start of a new academic year. A lot of activities are carried out by the VSC group of Technopark, consisting of more than 40 members and regularly conducts awareness programmes and other activities including teaching children in rural areas.

“Every year we conduct such kind of activities. From distributing books, pens and pencils to providing them education, everything is done through our programmes,” said Raghuram, one of the members. The techies believe money or any financial factors should not be a hurdle in the child’s education and it is one’s collective responsibility to support the children. Every kid who aspires to fly and lead a life of their own but is not fortunate enough should be helped, he added.

The group regularly engages in various other society developmental activities. In the current project,they have collection boxes installed where one can drop books, pens, pencil boxes, tiffin boxes, shoes and uniforms.