THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Workers Day, which falls on May 1, is all set to be celebrated with a host of sports events as District Sports Council gears up to mark the occasion with a sports meet.

A string of competitions will be held as part of the programme. Cricket, football, volleyball, ball badminton, shuttle badminton, tug of war and athletics are some of the sports competitions which will be held during the meet. The programme is envisioned as a platform for the working class to indulge in sports activities.

The three-day sports meet will start on Sunday and will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on May 1st at Central Stadium.

V S Sivakumar MLA will preside over the function which will be held at 8:30 am. The function will begin with a march past by sport persons.