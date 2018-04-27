THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In line with the programme to turn state’s schools into global centres of excellence, the state government has initiated various schemes, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday inaugurating the project aimed at enhancing the infrastructure facilities of schools at the Kazhakoottam GHSS here. Implemented under the government’s General Education Protection Mission, the project will address issues of space constraint, dilapidated buildings and unscientific construction.

K Anvar Sadath, executive director, KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education), the implementing agency, said the schools have been divided into two categories. “R5 crore has been earmarked for the infrastructure development of 149 schools, while R3 crore is set apart for 229 schools. One school will be selected from one Assembly constituency. Also, schools with a student strength exceeding 1,000 will be considered under the scheme,” he said.

The 149 schools will be raised to centres of excellence while 229 schools will be provided better infrastructure and raised to international standards.Sadath said the last date for submitting the details regarding the classrooms which have been or can be done up to host a smart classroom has been extended by a week. The earlier deadline was April 22.

“Till date, 33,775 out of the 45,000 schools have been transformed into hi-tech ones. The remaining 11,225 will also be soon equipped with the equipment needed to operate a smart class once they measure upto the standards laid down in the guidelines issued. At their end, the school authorities should pave tiles in the classroom, give it a fresh coat of paint and provide facilities to mount the projector or screen, besides reliable power supply. “Once all these are done, survey and audit are conducted. Based on the auditor’s report, the KITE will provide the schools with the necessary equipment,” he said.