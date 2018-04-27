Chengannor Bypoll: CPM secretary Kodiyeri rejects CPI chief Kanam's statement

By Express News Service

With the Chengannor bypoll around the corner, the Left front is witnessing major inner-fight over Kerala Congress votes.

A day after date for the bypoll was announced, secretaries of the two prominent left parties - the CPM and the CPI - are on a direct confrontation over accepting Kerala Congress votes in the election. Taking strong exception to CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran's statement that LDF doesn't need KC(M) votes, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan came out rejecting the same.

Making it categorically clear that Kanam cannot take a call on behalf of the LDF, Kodiyeri said it's for the LDF state committee to make a decision. Going one step further, Kodiyeri added that the Left candidate would accept votes from anyone at the byelection. "A single party cannot take such a decision. The LDF will accept everybody's vote in the byelection," he said while adding that it's not right for LDF leaders to make such comments.



Dissent within the Left front over KC(M) alliance came out once again on Thursday when Kanam openly stated that the Left is not looking for KC(M) votes as last time the LDF won the constituency without KM Mani's support. Kanam kicked up the row close on the heels of LDF candidate Saji Cheriyan's statement that the Left would accept KC(M) votes in Chengannoor.

Meanwhile KC(M) leader KM Mani also came out with an open reply to Kanam. Suspecting a hidden motive behind Kanam's remarks, Mani opined that Kanam's move is aimed at defeating the Left candidate. "The KC(M) will decide whom to vote at the byelection. Since it's the CPM candidate, the CPI has nothing to loose. That's why such comments are made," Mani added.