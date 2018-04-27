Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chengannor Bypoll: CPM secretary Kodiyeri rejects CPI chief Kanam's statement

A day after date for the bypoll was announced, secretaries of the two prominent left parties - the CPM and the CPI - are on a direct confrontation over accepting Kerala Congress votes in the election.

Published: 27th April 2018 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Kodiyeri Balakrishnan . (File photo: Express)

By Express News Service

With the Chengannor bypoll around the corner, the Left front is witnessing major inner-fight over Kerala Congress votes.

A day after date for the bypoll was announced, secretaries of the two prominent left parties - the CPM and the CPI - are on a direct confrontation over accepting Kerala Congress votes in the election. Taking strong exception to CPI state chief Kanam Rajendran's statement that LDF doesn't need KC(M) votes, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan came out rejecting the same.

Making it categorically clear that Kanam cannot take a call on behalf of the LDF, Kodiyeri said it's for the LDF state committee to make a decision. Going one step further, Kodiyeri added that the Left candidate would accept votes from anyone at the byelection. "A single party cannot take such a decision. The LDF will accept everybody's vote in the byelection," he said while adding that it's not right for LDF leaders to make such comments.
 
Dissent within the Left front over KC(M) alliance came out once again on Thursday when Kanam openly stated that the Left is not looking for KC(M) votes as last time the LDF won the constituency without KM Mani's support. Kanam kicked up the row close on the heels of LDF candidate Saji Cheriyan's statement that the Left would accept KC(M) votes in Chengannoor.

Meanwhile KC(M) leader KM Mani also came out with an open reply to Kanam. Suspecting a hidden motive behind Kanam's remarks, Mani opined that Kanam's move is aimed at defeating the Left candidate. "The KC(M) will decide whom to vote at the byelection. Since it's the CPM candidate, the CPI has nothing to loose. That's why such comments are made," Mani added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chengannor bypoll CPM CPI Kodiyeri Balakrishnan LDF Kanam Rajendran
More from this section
drugs, representational image

Major Ganja Haul in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Revenue Division at Nedumangad to be opened on Monday

fuel,petrol,oil,diesel

Kerala: UDF to take out Raj Bhavan march on May 2 over fuel price hike

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures