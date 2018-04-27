THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Revenue Division headquartered at Nedumangad, a long-standing demand of the eastern regions of the district is finally turning a reality. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will dedicate the Revenue Division to the public on April 30. The new Revenue Division will cover Nedumangad, Kattakada, and Neyyatinkara taluks.

At present, all six taluks in the district are under the Thiruvananthapuram RDO. The government had decided to form the Revenue Division acknowledging the inconvenience faced by the residents of the far-lying areas who were forced to travel all the way to Thiruvananthapuram for various services. In February 2016, then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had announced plans to form the Nedumangad Revenue Division following a report by the District Collector favouring the formation. Thiruvananthapuram has 14 assembly constituencies and six taluks, but just only one Revenue Division until now. Back then, the Collector had favoured the creation of the new revenue division covering Nedumangad and Kattakada.

In January this year, the Cabinet decided to constitute five new Revenue Divisions; at Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram district, Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, Vadakara in Kozhikode district, Thaliparamba in Kannur and Kasargod. As many as 120 new posts were to be created for the new divisions.

The CM will inaugurate the Revenue Division at a function planned at the Government Girls’ HSS, Nedumangad. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan will preside over the function. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will deliver the keynote address. District Collector S Karthikeyan will present the report on the new division.

Composition of the new division

Three taluks and 59 villages make up the new Nedumangad revenue division. Twenty-five villages in the Nedumangad taluk, 21 villages in Neyattinkara taluk and 13 villages in Kattakada taluk will come under the new division.

R S Baiju, first RDO

R S Baiju will be the first RDO of Nedumangad. He was appointed RDO on March 15. The District Collector had also appointed him as nodal officer to oversee the formation of the Revenue Division and Office. Baiju, however, will have a short stint as Nedumangad RDO. After 32 years of service, he will retire from government service on May 31.