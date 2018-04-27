THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF will hold a Raj Bhavan march and dharna on May 2 in protest against the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel in the state. The UDF workers will take out the rally on bicycles, carts and by foot to register their protest in the reluctance of the state and Central Governments to slash the duty on fuel to ease the burden on the consumers.

Addressing media persons, UDF convener P P Thankachan said both the state and Central Governments have been accusing each other after turning a blind eye on the spiralling oil prices at a time when crude prices have touched just one third of the price in the past few years.In fact, the oil companies are reaching a huge benefit after the petrol and diesel prices were deregulated. But even after the crude prices touched record bottom, the fuel prices continue to spiral, giving a cascading effect on the essentials. Even at this point of time, the state and Central Governments are not ready to cut the state tax and Central excise duty. In this backdrop, the UDF has decided to hold a rally and dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan, he said.

The UDF workers will also lay siege to the district Collectorates and Secretariat on May 8 in protest against the rising custodial deaths in the state, he said. The workers will picket the Secretariat and court arrest on the day. There was no sincerity in the words of the Chief Minister even after the state police kicked to death an innocent man. The Chief Minister could find time to visit Thrissur Pooram, but he is yet to visit the house of Sreejith, he said.

The family of the victim has to be compensated by providing a job to the wife of the victim and the Chief Minister should stop intimidating the State Human Right Commission chief, he said. The UDF also decided to observe May 18, the second anniversary of the state government, as betrayal day in protest against the failure of an elected government in all fronts. The UDF workers will prepare a charge-sheet and distribute it among the public after reading it in every constituency, he said.