Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Major Ganja Haul in Thiruvananthapuram

The seizure was made in connection with the ongoing drive by the anti-narcotics action force led by IG P Vijayan.

Published: 27th April 2018 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

drugs, representational image

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major haul, the Thiruvananthapuram City Shadow police seized around 135 kilograms of ganja in a car near medical College here on Friday.

Three youths have been arrested by Medical College police in connection with the seizure. The arrested are Abhishek, 30; Shyam Raj,39 and Nidhin, 27. All are natives of Balaramapuram.

According to C Binukumar, Medical College CI, the contraband was concealed in the car boot and under the seats. Around 100 packets were found. The accused was ntercepted following a tip-off and they were surrounded by the shadow police team near Pathology lab at the hospital. The police suspect that the accused were members of a big ganja racket operating in the district.
 
"More people are involved in bringing the large quantity of ganja to the district. They will be arrested soon. The suspect might have brought the substances here to supply to various ganja dealers in the city. However, interrogation is on and they will be produced before the magistrate on Saturday", said Binukumar.

The seizure was made in connection with the ongoing drive by the anti-narcotics action force led by IG P Vijayan. In the last one month, the police seized 158 kilograms of ganja from all the 19 police districts in the state. However, this seizure will be a golden feather to the state police as the new force was begun two months ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
drugs ganja
More from this section

Chengannor Bypoll: CPM secretary Kodiyeri rejects CPI chief Kanam's statement

Kerala: Revenue Division at Nedumangad to be opened on Monday

fuel,petrol,oil,diesel

Kerala: UDF to take out Raj Bhavan march on May 2 over fuel price hike

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures