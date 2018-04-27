Major Ganja Haul in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major haul, the Thiruvananthapuram City Shadow police seized around 135 kilograms of ganja in a car near medical College here on Friday.

Three youths have been arrested by Medical College police in connection with the seizure. The arrested are Abhishek, 30; Shyam Raj,39 and Nidhin, 27. All are natives of Balaramapuram.

According to C Binukumar, Medical College CI, the contraband was concealed in the car boot and under the seats. Around 100 packets were found. The accused was ntercepted following a tip-off and they were surrounded by the shadow police team near Pathology lab at the hospital. The police suspect that the accused were members of a big ganja racket operating in the district.



"More people are involved in bringing the large quantity of ganja to the district. They will be arrested soon. The suspect might have brought the substances here to supply to various ganja dealers in the city. However, interrogation is on and they will be produced before the magistrate on Saturday", said Binukumar.

The seizure was made in connection with the ongoing drive by the anti-narcotics action force led by IG P Vijayan. In the last one month, the police seized 158 kilograms of ganja from all the 19 police districts in the state. However, this seizure will be a golden feather to the state police as the new force was begun two months ago.