THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city Corporation has upped the ante and taken its war against plastic to another level. It has launched a training programme to mould government officials as nodal officers for the implementation of green protocol in government offices. “A total ban on plastic can be enforced in the Corporation city limits and in my experience the residents are ready to join the crusade against plastic,” said Mayor V K Prasanth. He was speaking after inaugurating the district-level training programme for nodal officers organised as part of the Haritha Keralam Mission’s scheme to implement green protocol in government offices.

The Corporation has been taking all efforts to successfully implement the green protocol, the mayor added. It was during the T-20 cricket match between India and New Zealand that Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) was first implemented by the Corporation. The plastic waste comprising 35,000 bottles generated after the event was taken back by the global company as part of its agreement with the Corporation, he added.

The Corporation has initiated programmes to implement such measures in our supermarkets. The city residents are aware of the benefits involved in enforcing green protocol in major events such as Attukal Pongala. The civic body is also planning to do away with plastic bags by replacing it with paper bags, the mayor added. The two-day training programme led by experts is being held at Peroorkada. Officials from diverse government departments in the district have been appointed nodal officers. Additional district magistrate John V Samuel presided over the function which was organised by the District Suchitwa Mission.