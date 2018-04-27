Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Three held with 130 kg of ganja in Thiruvananthapuram

The seizure was made in connection with the ongoing drive by the anti-narcotics action force led by IG P Vijayan.

City Police Commissioner P Prakash at a press conference after the city shadow police seized 130 kilograms of ganja on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major haul, the City Shadow Police seized 130 kg of ganja from three cars near the Medical College on Friday. The cops also arrested Balaramapuram natives Abhishek, 30, Shyam Raj, 29, and Nidhin, 27. “Sixty sealed packets concealed in sacks under the seats and the boot of the cars were seized. The accused were intercepted and nabbed by the Shadow Police team near the Pathology lab of the hospital following a tipoff,” said C Binukumar, Medical College CI.

City police commissioner P Prakash said this was the first time such a large quantity of ganja was seized in the city in a single incident. “The seizure is the result of a month-long operation being conducted to nab the offenders. Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to bringing the substance to supply it to college and school students. Efforts to reduce ganja supply in the city is on,” Prakash told reporters. The police suspect the accused are members of a big ganja racket operating in the district.

The substance was brought from Andhra Pradesh and the accused were enjoying high profits from each sale. “More people are involved in bringing the large quantity of ganja seized to the district. They will be arrested soon. The suspect may have brought the substance to supply it among ganja dealers in the city. The interrogation is on.

The arrested persons will be produced before the magistrate on Saturday,” said Binukumar. The seizure was conducted as part of the ongoing drive by the anti-narcotics action force led by IG P Vijayan. In the past one month, the police seized 158 kg of ganja from all 19 police districts in the state. The latest seizure will become a major achievement for the state police as the new force was launched just two months ago.

