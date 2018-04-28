Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Latvian woman's death: Liga strangulated, says postmortem report

The forensic experts pointed out in the report that blood was clotted in the brain which confirms the possibility of strangulation and bruises spotted on the neck and two legs.

Published: 28th April 2018 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Latvian national Liga Skromane (right) with her sister Ilze | File photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major breakthrough in the Latvian national Liga Skromane's death case, the post-mortem report revealed that Liga was strangulated to death. The forensic experts pointed out in the report that blood was clotted in the brain which confirms the possibility of strangulation and bruises spotted on the neck and two legs.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) have started further proceedings to nab the suspects. Sources said that arrests would take place in two days after getting the fool-proof evidence.  On Saturday, IG Manoj Abraham also inspected the crime spot based on the forensic report. 

Earlier, the police team seized a fiber boat in which Liga was suspected to have brought to the secluded place at Vazhamuttom. The forensic experts also examined the fingerprints on the boat confirming that she was murdered.  

On Friday, the police questioned around 40 persons and nine persons are suspected to be under custody. The police also verifying whether Liga had undergone any sexual harassment. 

Meanwhile, Anilkumar, a Kovalam based trader, lodged a complaint to the State Police Chief Loknath Behera against the social activist Aswathy Jwala for allegedly collecting a sum of Rs 3.8 lakh from the traders of Kovalam beach in the name of Liga. The DGP has handed over the complaint to IG Manoj Abraham for a detailed probe. 

 Liga, who suffered post-traumatic depression, went missing from Kovalam on March 14 after she reached the beach leaving from an Ayurveda healing centre at Pothencode. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Liga Liga Skromane Latvian national
More from this section

Three held with 130 kg of ganja in Thiruvananthapuram

Chengannor Bypoll: CPM secretary Kodiyeri rejects CPI chief Kanam's statement

Kerala: Revenue Division at Nedumangad to be opened on Monday

IPL2018
Videos
Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. (Photo | Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor speaks on Saif Ali Khan's support post Taimur's birth
Iniesta deserved the Ballon d’Or: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018