Latvian woman's death: Liga strangulated, says postmortem report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major breakthrough in the Latvian national Liga Skromane's death case, the post-mortem report revealed that Liga was strangulated to death. The forensic experts pointed out in the report that blood was clotted in the brain which confirms the possibility of strangulation and bruises spotted on the neck and two legs.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) have started further proceedings to nab the suspects. Sources said that arrests would take place in two days after getting the fool-proof evidence. On Saturday, IG Manoj Abraham also inspected the crime spot based on the forensic report.

Earlier, the police team seized a fiber boat in which Liga was suspected to have brought to the secluded place at Vazhamuttom. The forensic experts also examined the fingerprints on the boat confirming that she was murdered.

On Friday, the police questioned around 40 persons and nine persons are suspected to be under custody. The police also verifying whether Liga had undergone any sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, Anilkumar, a Kovalam based trader, lodged a complaint to the State Police Chief Loknath Behera against the social activist Aswathy Jwala for allegedly collecting a sum of Rs 3.8 lakh from the traders of Kovalam beach in the name of Liga. The DGP has handed over the complaint to IG Manoj Abraham for a detailed probe.

Liga, who suffered post-traumatic depression, went missing from Kovalam on March 14 after she reached the beach leaving from an Ayurveda healing centre at Pothencode.