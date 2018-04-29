Federation for SC/ST Devpt Cooperative posts profit

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala State Federation for SC/ST Development Cooperative has registered a profit of `17.52 lakh during the last fiscal. This is the first time in the past 17 years’ history of the federation it is registering a profit by netting a total revenue of `16.27 crore. The federation which registered 67.74 per cent growth in the last fiscal is expected to register a growth of 200 per cent in the current fiscal by registering a revenue of `47.08 crore, said P Donbosko, managing director of the federation.

The federation also aims to generate 1,000 more employment for the SC/ST people in this fiscal. As part of creating more employment and revenue, the federation has begun the construction of an advanced Panchakarma Treatment Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, for which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has laid the foundation stone the other day at a function presided over by K Muraleedharan MLA.

The federation has been carrying a wide range of activities in various fields as part of empowering the SC/ST people. The Ayurdhara Pharmaceuticals at Anjeri in Thrissur produces ayurvedic medicines using the forest produces and the medicinal plants collected by the members of the societies under the federation. As many as five ayurvedic medicines made by the Ayurdhara Pharmaceuticals have received patents, said Donbosko.

Further, a petrol pump run by the federation, Ayurveda Panchakarma Centres in Thrissur and Thiruvananathapuram have helped the federation tide over its financial liabilities. The federation also aims a target of `15 crore from the ayurveda pharmaceuticals alone in the current fiscal and it has taken steps to strengthen the production and sale of the ayurveda products.