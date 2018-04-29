High resolution cameras installed in Vellayambalam-Kowdiar stretch

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to make the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam more safer for motorists by reducing accidents, the city police have installed high definition cameras including eight fixed type bullet cameras. With these latest installations, the total number of surveillance cameras in the city rose to 233. ​

The Vellayambalam-Kowdiar stretch is considered to quite notorious for accidents due to rash driving and overspeeding. Last week a youth was killed after the motorcycle he was travelling collided with a car. In a statement, the city police said the surveillance cameras were not only for keeping a check on rash driving, it will be also used to keep a tab on crimes. The city police are using these cameras for the first time.