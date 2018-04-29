Now, patients forced to fend off rats at Medical College Hospital

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : At a time when the state government is devising plans to raise the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) to world-class standards, the patients are complaining of sleepless nights on account of the rat menace. Though the MCH authorities had been informed several times of the threat posed by the rodents, they failed to initiate remedial action, the patients said.

In the latest incident which has shorn the torch on the rat menace, a patient admitted to the orthopaedic ward alleged he suffered serious injuries to his leg after being bitten by a rat during the wee hours on Saturday. Incidentally, the same patient was bitten by a rat last week and he is currently undergoing treatment for the same.

“For the last one month, I had been admitted to the orthopaedic ward after suffering serious injuries in a bike accident. I had sustained serious injuries to my left leg and there is no sensation. The rat bit the injured leg and I noticed it only in the morning,” said Rajesh, hailing from Anchal in Kollam district. According to the patients admitted to the 15th ward, which is the orthopaedic ward, rat bites are a common occurrence at the MCH, with a spurt in the number of such cases reported at night.

“During the day-time, we can see the rats moving about freely and they target us during the night. We can barely sleep as we are busy shooing away the rodents. Though we had asked the hospital authorities to initiate steps to prevent rat bites, there has been no follow-up action,” said a bystander. Meanwhile, Health Minister K K Shylaja has sought an explanation from the MCH Superintendent on the incident. Even as she called for an inquiry, the minister also directed the superintendent to ensure similar incidents are not repeated in the future.

“The incident at the MCH is indeed unfortunate one. Necessary instructions have been given to the hospital authorities to enlist the services of a pest control agency. In the case of the patient who was bitten by the rat, proper treatment will be provided,” said Shylaja. In the backdrop of the rat menace, the Health Minister has instructed the authorities concerned to undertake a cleanliness drive in and around the hospitals.