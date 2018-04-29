Parassala to start farming activities in wasteland

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Parassala constituency in the capital district has set an ambitious target for itself - to start farming activities in all wasteland. Titled ‘Thaliru,’ the project envisages cultivation of a wide range of crops in abandoned lands belonging to government and those under private ownership.

The project will begin with a survey to identify unused lands where farming activities can be started. Panchayat-level committees have been formed to conduct the survey and implement the programme.

Parassala MLA C K Hareendran said a draft master plan was ready for the project. “The constituency has hundreds of hectares of land lying unused. We are planning to implement sustainable farming practices with the help of local population,” he said. Broadly, the project will have two schemes of farming. The first is to help the owner start farming on his own. The committee will help the farmer address issues like shortage of water, manpower, financial assistance or technical support. The second scheme is to start farming under the leadership of the panchayat-level committee. This will be done in association with organisations like the Kudumbashree, cooperative societies or local clubs.

The project is a challenging one considering the volume of work, according to the legislator. “Social forestry and rejuvenation of water bodies too form part of the project. Several parts of the constituency face acute water shortage,” he said. The crop and farming procedures for each holding will be selected after a scientific assessment including soil testing.

Thalir will have a three-tier management system with a constituency-level committee on top. It will be followed by panchayat and ward-level committees respectively.The project also aims to help farmers market their produce. “The produces will be marketed in association with cooperative banks and societies. A rice production centre has also been planned,” the MLA said. The rice production unit will come up at Kollayil panchayat at a cost of `14 lakh.