Portfolio for wealth creation

UTI Opportunities Fund, an open-ended equity fund, has generated a return of 14.68 per cent against benchmark return of 14.23 per cent since inception as on March 3.

Published: 29th April 2018 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  UTI Opportunities Fund, an open-ended equity fund, has generated a return (CAGR) of 14.68 per cent against benchmark return of 14.23 per cent since inception as on March 31, 2018. An amount of Rs 10,000 invested at inception has become Rs 56,982 at the end of March 2018 as against Rs 52,777 of benchmark S&P BSE 200 TRI. 

UTI Opportunities Fund looks to take aggressive sector positions based on valuation considerations and on medium-term growth prospects. The fund is guided more by the company’s return ratios and healthy cash flows. In stock picking, the fund emphasises these factors over relative valuations. In selecting stocks, the fund manager also looks for opportunities in stocks where the cash flows or return ratios are likely to improve. The portfolio will have a large-cap bias and the mid-cap exposure could vary more widely based on valuation differentials. This fund is suitable for those equity investors looking to build their ‘core’ equity portfolio and seek long-term capital growth through investment.

