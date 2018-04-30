A carnival of cinemas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A carnival of cinemasExpress FeaturesCelluloid! With its magical and enticing realms, movies have continued to dazzle generations over time. And it was on a quest to know more about this alluring medium that a group of children visited the Chitranjali studio at Thiruvananthapuram. They were visiting the studio complex as part of the Children’s film festival 'Montage' organised by the Chalachitra Academy and Purogamana Kalasahitya Sanghom.

The visit was organised as part of experiencing and understanding the technicalities involved in the movie making. As many as 200 children trod the path of this hub of filmmaking, learning about the intricacies involved in the art of crafting movies. The students listened in rapt attention as the staff described the processes involved right from location hunting to advanced procedures involved. The students further visited the film museum set up in the campus which chronicles the vibrant growth of cinema. The students were left in a state of wonder as they saw the Mitchell camera which was used to shoot the famous movie 'Chemmeen' and the different cameras used in the movie-making process over the years.

The types of equipment used in the olden times such as the editing gear 'Moviola', the boom mic, huge sound boxes and light boxes and film prints transported the children to another world of cinema.Several children donned the delegate tag and joined in the carnival of movies, enthusiastically lapping up the all the information they could from the five-day movie feast. As many as ten children's movies were screened as part of the movie fest which saw the participation of students from across the district. The camp conducted at Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School, Vazhuthacaud concluded the other day.