Kalaripayattu-inspired dance show at Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Kalaripayattu. For years, the ancient martial art form from Kerala has attracted westerners, many of whom have travelled all the way to India to learn it. On May 4, the Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum (AFT), the French language and culture centre in the state capital, is organising a dance-theatre show inspired by kalaripayattu at the Bharat Bhavan.

The performance is titled ‘Bhu’ - Earth. AFT described Bhu as an experimental play that employs both modern theatrical, choreographic tools and the traditional form of kalaripayattu to create an organic dance and a contemporary show.

‘’Bhu offers an interactive performance combining theatre, dance, traditional and contemporary music and kalaripayattu. The process is led by Philippe Pelen Baldini and Thierry Moucazambo, and guided by a master of kalaripayattu, Lakshman Gurukkal. This show questions the body memory of the dancer, one with earth and nature,’’ AFT said.

In Bhu, the artistes attempt to provide the experience of the body “becoming all eyes” as they are used to saying in kalaripayattu wisdom. This happens when the entire body is fully connected with the kalaripayattu artiste’s environment and nature.

The show will begin at 6.30 pm at the Bharat Bhavan. Entry is free. For details, contact culture.trivandrum@afindia.org Ph: 0471-2320666/6578808.