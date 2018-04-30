Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kalaripayattu-inspired dance show at Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum

For years, the ancient martial art form from Kerala has attracted westerners, many of whom have travelled all the way to India to learn it.

Published: 30th April 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Kalaripayattu. For years, the ancient martial art form from Kerala has attracted westerners, many of whom have travelled all the way to India to learn it. On May 4, the Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum (AFT), the French language and culture centre in the state capital, is organising a dance-theatre show inspired by kalaripayattu at the Bharat Bhavan.

The performance is titled ‘Bhu’ - Earth. AFT described Bhu as an experimental play that employs both modern theatrical, choreographic tools and the traditional form of kalaripayattu to create an organic dance and a contemporary show.

‘’Bhu offers an interactive performance combining theatre, dance, traditional and contemporary music and kalaripayattu. The process is led by Philippe Pelen Baldini and Thierry Moucazambo, and guided by a master of kalaripayattu, Lakshman Gurukkal. This show questions the body memory of the dancer, one with earth and nature,’’ AFT said.

In Bhu, the artistes attempt to provide the experience of the body “becoming all eyes” as they are used to saying in kalaripayattu wisdom. This happens when the entire body is fully connected with the kalaripayattu artiste’s environment and nature.

The show will begin at 6.30 pm at the Bharat Bhavan. Entry is free. For details, contact  culture.trivandrum@afindia.org Ph: 0471-2320666/6578808.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum Kalaripayattu
More from this section

Scripting new innings in Kuwait

Honouring the doyen of Indian art Raja Ravi Varma on his birthday

Meet Kerala youngsters who made a mark in UPSC Civil Services exam

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple