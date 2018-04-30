Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

SKOPOS 2018 comes to an end

The education expo SKOPOS 2018, a career guidance workshop organised by the District Council for Child Welfare, concluded here in the city the other day.

Published: 30th April 2018 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The education expo SKOPOS 2018, a career guidance workshop organised by the District Council for Child Welfare, concluded here in the city the other day. The sessions aimed at the students of classes X, XI and XII delved on the educational opportunities in civil services, national and international opportunities for higher studies and employment, among others.

A host of institutes including professional arts and science colleges, several coaching centres were present as part of the expo.The sessions were led by Ambassador T P Srinivasan, P R Venkitaraman, K Jayakumar, Usha Titus, Adheela Abdhulla and Shyamnadh.

