Cyber police station nominated nodal cell

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station has been nominated as the state nodal cyber cell to handle cases pertaining to circulation and uploading of pornographic content involving children and women.

The station will now handle such cases registered via the reporting portal launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs to address abuses online. The portal was started in the wake of the burgeoning rate of online crimes against women and children.

Complaints pertaining to Kerala will be handed over to the cell for investigation. The entire state will come under the jurisdiction of the nodal cell. The State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) ADGP Tomin Thachankary will be the first nodal officer. SCRB Superintendent and District Crime Records Bureau Assistant Commissioner will assist the nodal officer. The Cyberdome’s help will also be sought if need arises.