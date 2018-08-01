Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Inundated due the continuous rains

Many areas were submerged in the heavy rain that lashed the city,Chackai, Thampanoor, S S Kovil Road and several other low-lying areas were subjected to flooding.

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Despite pumping in crores of money into a host of projects to prevent water logging in the city, the continuous rains, which started lashing the capital from Monday, left many thoroughfares in the city heavily inundated. The waterlogging hotspots in the city suffered the same spate it has been subjected to over the past several years. The flooding of the roads has turned into norm every time it rains in certain parts of the city. Chackai, Thampanoor, S S Kovil Road, and several low lying areas in the city were subjected to heavy flooding this time too. District collector K Vasuki visited a few inundated areas to take stock of the situation.

Corporation Health Standing Committee chairman K Sreekumar maintained that the pre-monsoon cleaning which started in January is still ongoing. “We had promised the drains under the corporation would be cleaned before the start of monsoon. It is a continuing process,” says K Sreekumar. “Measures to remove and clear the dumping sites are being undertaken to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. None of the roads under the corporation are in a dilapidated state and the maintenance works were completed before monsoon itself. The drains that got clogged during the rains and caused the inundation were mostly under the Irrigation Department and PWD,” he added.

The coastal areas were also severely affected with rainwater inundating several areas. Those living very near to the beach were rehabilitated earlier due to heavy rainfall and this prevented any damage to human lives. The beach at Sangumugham has totally been lost to the sea.As many as three fire tenders were pushed to service since morning. “Roads were blocked at several areas after trees fell during the rains. At most places, it caused traffic disruption. They were all removed,” said a fire and rescue personnel. 

In some areas, trees fell on parked vehicles. 
NGO Quarters, Police Training College, Thirumala-Pallimukku road, Corporation office campus, Thycaud Guest House, Kundamankadavu, Melarannoor, are areas where the trees fell. A house in Ambalamukku got flooded with rainwater and the pumping of the water was being undertaken.

