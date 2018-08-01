Late holiday announcement leaves schools in a fix

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : For many school students, teachers and parents, the delayed holiday declaration on Tuesday morning caused confusion and worries. Despite the showers, which started right from Monday evening, failing to show any letup, the District Collector declared holiday only later in the morning. By then, most of the students were picked up from their homes and dropped off to their schools. In some schools, classes had even begun, which were later suspended. The chaotic moments that ensued after the delayed declaration of the holiday left many schools on tenterhooks.

The delay in announcement left the students and parents in a difficult position with most parents already resuming their duty at their offices by the time the holiday notification was published. “The delayed notification was highly taxing for parents and children. My daughter’s classes start early morning, and she has to leave sometime after six to the school. There are many families where parents are off to their offices in faraway places, like Varkala. And when both parents are working, it is not feasible to provide alternate arrangements at such a small notice. Considering that the rain continued without a respite since yesterday evening, they could have declared the holiday earlier and avoided the confusion,” says a parent whose child goes to L’école Chempaka, Edavacode.

The schools were also under extreme pressure. “I was up from early morning, scouring the news channels for any announcement of a holiday. But the announcement came only later and by then we had already picked up the children studying in both of our schools. Around 75 per cent of the students rely on school buses.

Rajan Varghese, secretary, Mar Thoma Church Educational Society which runs the St Thomas Schools said,“By the time the notification came, the children were already in the school. Though we thought of informing parents about the situation and dropping off the children back to their places, we decided against it as most parents would find it difficult to collect the children. We suspended the classes and informed parents they could come and collect the children. The students will be dropped off at their respective places at the usual time to avoid confusion. The ICSE school under our management begins classes only at 9:30 am and the students of that school were not picked up,” he adds. Schools like Kendriya Vidyalaya also bore the brunt of the late announcement.

“The declaration caused so much of confusion. We were all worried. We had already picked up the children and they were brought to the school as well. After the announcement, we got in touch with every parent and all the students were dropped off at their respective locations,” said Cicy Roy Mathew, principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode. Holiday was declared to all educational institutions in the

district except professional colleges.

collector speaks

“We usually go by the prediction given to us. The prediction was just 1.19 cm rain. At that time, the rains were also less and we were expecting a decreasing trend. But it was only after 7 am that the rains picked up the pace. The rainwater wasn’t draining to the level we were expecting, the sea was rough and it wasn’t taking the water in. We didn’t want the children to get stuck due to flooding when they return from schools. And that is when the notification was given,”said Collector Dr K Vasuki.