Scientists, academicians of KAS conferred with fellowships

Governor P Sathasivam addressed a gathering at the Kerala Academy of Sciences (KAS) to confer fellowships on three scientists and ten elected members of KAS on Tuesday.

Kerala governor P Sathasivam (File photo | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The wide variety of qualitative research work gives great optimism regarding the future of scientific research in Kerala, said Governor P Sathasivam. He was addressing a gathering at the Kerala Academy of Sciences (KAS) to confer fellowships on three scientists and ten elected members of KAS on Tuesday.

“Applications of science are the proudest accomplishments of the human race. Scientific discoveries continue to astonish and delight the world. They also provide answers to riddles that had remained unanswerable. Most importantly, it has been contributing to human progress through better health, knowledge and freedom. We cannot ignore the fact it is scientific knowledge which helped eradicate diseases which killed millions in one go,” Sathasivam said.

However, he also reminded the problem of lack of diagnostic procedures for the unknown, emerging and re-emerging diseases in the state following the outbreak of Nipah in Kozhikode. “As a person observing these trends, I have felt we need a smoother flow of scientific knowledge to society. Since high-end science is not reaching the people on time, there is a lack of awareness about scientific progress among people. This causes a fear of science, which in turn affects people’s trust in science,” Sathasivam added.  
He also pointed out he would request the scientific fraternity to help the state’s universities establish at least one scientific research journal with the desired impact factor.

Three scientists - Suresh Das, M Chandra Dathan and M Radhakrishna Pillai - were conferred fellowships in the function while ten other members were also felicitated for their contributions in research in various fields of science. Ruby John Anto, Annie Abraham, P V Madhusoodanan, B Mohan Kumar, N S Pradeep, M Haridas, Muthiah R M, Bibin John, Sabu Abdul Hameed and Sameer Kumar V B were the elected members.

