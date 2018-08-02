Air Marshal Suresh is new chief of SAC

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Air Marshal B Suresh, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, has taken over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Air Command (SAC). He succeeds Air Marshal R K S Bhadauria who has been appointed the head of the Training Command in Bengaluru. Suresh, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, is a graduate of the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and a Sword of Honour awardee from the ‘Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment’ (TACDE). He was commissioned a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1980.