Find your art at Toronto Art Cafe

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A cafe is anybody’s quintessential hangout place where a lot can happen. It includes easy banter, lots of laughter, fearless expressions of one’s innermost thoughts, aspirations, desires and a rich, varied menu to chose from.

Just like selecting your favourite pieces of cupcake from a cafe, at Toronto Art Cafe one can choose the right art programme and master it, from a wide array of options.The concept of Toronto Art Cafe was born in the minds of its founders, two city-based Homoeopathic practitioners Anuja K and Nisheen P during their short stay in the magical city of Toronto. A coincidental rendezvous with a native Toronto lawyer and art enthusiast Ashley Nicole Powell further fuelled the concept.

After a long wait of almost half a decade, the simple idea finally took shape in Toronto Art Cafe.

Their vision was to build a platform where various art forms can be taught by eminent teachers.

“We love practising various art forms. That’s why we thought of starting one in our hometown. The main idea was to launch a studio for women, men and children to explore their areas of interest. When also wanted to ensure all facilities for women like changing rooms,” says Nisheen.

The 1,000-square feet dance floor boasts of many facilities, including air conditioning, locker facilities, changing rooms, separate washrooms for men and women and a waiting lounge for parents and children. Besides, it also includes different programmes such as the ‘Panache The Dance Factory’ where they give classes in dance forms like Bharatanatyam, contemporary, hip-hop, freestyle and Bollywood dances. Nisheen says: “We were passionate about dance, so we have a big dancing space at the cafe where different dance forms are taught and practised.”

Other programmes include training in martial art forms Jogwa Kungfu and kickboxing and Israeli self-defence Krav maga. Zumba, keyboard classes and yoga are also taught.The Toronto Art Cafe has successfully completed three years and has been providing a comfortable environment to anyone who wish to explore themselves freely in various art forms until they can identify their true calling. Nisheen says, “We have used our funds to create a space for art so that so that anybody can use it to explore his taste.”