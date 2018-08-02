Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Heavy rain: 200 people shifted to relief camps

The district has experienced a torrential rainfall of over 12 hours from Monday night. Several low lying areas have been inundated with water and the efforts are still on to drain the water.

Published: 02nd August 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 02:00 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district suffered a huge setback in the heavy rainfall which battered the district on Tuesday morning. As many as 73 houses in the district were damaged partially and fully. As per the details available with district administration, a total loss of Rs 13 lakh reported in the district based on the preliminary findings. Of the 73 houses, four houses were damaged fully while 69 houses suffered partial damage.

At present, 119 residents of 35 families at Anchuthengu coastal region have been shifted to VV LP school at Anchuthengu while seven members of three families at Adimalathura coastal region have been shifted to Mariya Nagar convent at Adimalathura.     However, 202 residents who took a shelter at the relief camps at Manacaud and Vanchiyoor at Thiruvananthapuram taluk have been sent back to their houses as the water receded owing to the dip in rainfall on Wednesday.  

The district has experienced a torrential rainfall of over 12 hours from Monday night. Several low lying areas have been inundated with water and the efforts are still on to drain the water. Four shutters of Neyyar dam have been opened up to 3 feet.  Peppara and Aruvikkara dams have also been opened. However, the strength of rain has shown a dip from Tuesday evening. 

Control rooms in district 
Thiruvananthapuram Collectorate -- 0471 2730045, 2730067, Mobile number -- 9497711281 
Thiruvananthapuram -- 9497711282 
Neyyattinkara -- 9497711283
Kattakkada -- 9497711284
Nedumangad -- 9497711285

