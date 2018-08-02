Issues faced by sports schools will be addressed, says CM

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The government has initiated steps to address the issues faced by sports schools in the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Delivering the GV Raja awards instituted by Kerala State Sports Council here on Wednesday, Vijayan said moves are on to upgrade the academic standard of sports schools.“The government will also check whether there is the need for more sports institutions,” he added.

Pinarayi added the government will move ahead with its plans to spread sports culture in the state.

He reiterated the promise that 83 sportspersons, who won medals other than gold in team events in the 35th National Games hosted in the state will be provided jobs in public sector units.