Alki Alki to be screened tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alki Alki, a 2015 German comedy with an alcoholic friendship as its central theme, will be screened at the Goethe Zentrum amphitheatre at 6.30 pm on Saturday. The 102-minute film is directed by Axel Ranisch and tells the story of childhood friends Tobias and Flasche. However, their alcoholic friendship is doing more harm than good to Tobias, who concludes that he should focus more on his family and career. But everything changes when Tobias tells this to Flasche. Entry is free.