Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Flooding: whom to blame?

Allegations are rife that the corporation and district administration failed to unclog sewer lines, causing waterlogging.

Published: 03rd August 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

The waterlogging caused by heavy rain  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The city is slowly limping back to normalcy after the sudden spell of rain on Monday night and Tuesday that submerged most areas. While the low lying areas got inundated as usual, some new areas experienced flooding this time. As the flood water begins to recede, the blame game has started.

While fingers were pointed at the city corporation and district administration for their inefficiency in unclogging the sewer lines and clearing the garbage heaps, allegations are rife that the ruling faction is having a go-slow approach on encroachments. The abrupt halt of Operation Anantha has only made the situation worse.

“Despite the wholehearted support from the opposition councillors, the corporation failed miserably in executing a waste management project. Besides, the encroachers are having a free run as the ruling faction is showing no interest in moving forward with Operation Anantha,” said Anilkumar D, Congress councillor of Pettah ward.

He alleged that even the state government has not taken the corporation into confidence as the former unilaterally objected a waste management proposal passed by the District Planning Committee.
At the same time, BJP councillor Girikumar of Valiyavila ward said it was the ineffectiveness on the part of the corporation in unclogging the stormwater drains that resulted in flooding. “Though the BJP had demanded an all-party meeting with the Mayor to discuss the monsoon preparation, it fell on deaf ears,” he said.Meanwhile, corporation’s health standing committee chairman K Sreekumar told ‘Express’ that these allegations were baseless.

The corporation had ensured every possible means to address the monsoon woes, mainly flooding. According to him, the corporation, as well as the district administration, is working hand in hand in addressing the waste issue and ‘there is no difference of opinion whatsoever between them’.
Earlier, in the Credit Rating Assessment Report of Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, which was prepared as part of AMRUT Mission, it has been highlighted that the corporation ‘lacks an organized sewerage system and treatment facility for waste segregation and treatment of municipal solid waste management.’

The report also mentioned the lack of sufficient stormwater drains in the corporation limits, which resulted in waterlogging incidents.Meanwhile, with the corporation moving towards Smart City project, it is giving considerable importance for the management of municipal solid waste. It is also said that a strategy for decentralization and processing of biodegradable waste at the micro level or at a source is also being chalked out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
heavy rain waterlogging blame game

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release