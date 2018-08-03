Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

When the sea purged plastic heaps

A clean-up drive conducted at the mouth of the Veli Pozhi threw up more than 11,000 plastic bottles.

Published: 03rd August 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

The clean up drive conducted by Friends of Marine Life

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The incessant downpour over the last two days and the consequent flooding of city areas have had a dangerous ecological fall-out. Tonnes of city wastes have been pushed out into the sea posing a major threat to the marine ecosystem.

A clean-up drive conducted by a Thiruvananthapuram-based marine research group at the mouth of the Veli Pozhi (estuary with sandbars) on Thursday threw up, among other things, more than 11,000 plastic bottles, and hundreds of leather and plastic sandals and liquor bottles. And all this, from a 700 sq ft area! Friends of Marine Life (FML) pointed out that the wastes flowed into the sea as the sand banks were breached to let out the flood water from the city area.

‘’The breaching of the ‘Pozhi’ normally should not pose a problem. But in this case, all the garbage that had clogged the Amayizhinjan Canal, Parvathy Puthanar and the Akkulam and Veli lakes also were discharged into the sea. Our survey, which covered the sea from Perumathura to Vizhinjam, showed that the estuary waters had mixed with the sea water over an eight-km region,’’ FML convener Robert Panipilla said. FML was one of two agencies from India that had attended the UN Ocean Conference in New York last year.

At the end of the clean-up, FML volunteers had hauled in 11,773 plastic bottles, 1538 leather and plastic sandals, and 834 liquor bottles from a 700 sq foot-area at the estuary mouth! What is frightening is that this is not a new phenomenon.

A few years ago, underwater photographs taken by FML divers had revealed the effects of thoughtlessly ejecting wastes generated in the city into the sea. In fact, large swathes of the near-shore seabed off Thiruvananthapuram have already been transformed into an ever-growing trash dump. The polluted coastal waters are gradually turning into a barren area for fishermen. ‘’We also found that except for the small ‘Kozhiyala’ all other types of fish have fled this contaminated region,’’ Panipilla said. FML volunteers collected the waste and informed the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation so that it could be disposed off properly.

Area of clean-up:700 sq ft area at Veli
Collected:11,773 plastic bottles,1538 sandals, 834 liquor bottles

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
incessant downpour heavy rain marine ecosystem city wastes plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release