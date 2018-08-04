Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bus terminal project to begin before Onam

The bus terminal project at Kazhakoottam, which has been pending for two years, is set to get the green signal soon.

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The bus terminal project at Kazhakoottam, which has been pending for two years, is set to get the green signal soon. In order to address the ongoing traffic congestion at Kazhakoottam, the Information Technology (IT) Department has allotted 2.5 acres at Technopark for constructing an ultra modern bus terminal.

The project undertaken by the Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) is being delayed due to a Technopark demand it should be paid in return for the sanctioned land.Former IT Minister P K Kunhalikutty and Technopark board of directors had allotted land for this project free of cost.The foundation stone was also laid for the project by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in 2016. According to Tourism Minister and local MLA Kadakampally Surendran, laying the foundation stone for the project was nothing but an election stunt by the  UDF Government.

The land which was bought free of cost during the UDF tenure to construct a bus terminal-cum-shopping space was purchased not as per the rules.The project proposal made by KSRTC included bus terminal along with a commercial space. As per Technopark criteria, if the land is being used for the commercial purpose then it has to be purchased at a price and so now they are demanding price for that land.

“The matter has been discussed many times in a meeting along with TRIDA and Technopark members.
The issue has been almost sorted out and soon a meeting will be held in which, after discussing the viability of the project, the land will be handed over to the authorities. The project will begin before Onam,” said the minister.

“The land should be provided free of cost by the Technopark authorities as the project is taking place for the benefit of their employees and the local people.“This issue has to be politically sorted out and sanction should be given for beginning the construction,” said C Jayan Babu, chairman of TRIDA.

The bus station was proposed at a cost of Rs 12 crore. It can accommodate 15 buses at a time.It has also been envisaged to construct a ladies hostel and a parking plaza as part of the multi-purpose facility that will come up by the side of the National Highway-66 bypass.

