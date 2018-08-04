Juvenile bike thieves held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The City police have caught a gang of juveniles who are allegedly behind the serial bike thefts in the city.

The police said the seven-member gang confessed to committing seven bike thefts. The gang was traced when the lone adult Sajid, of Kattachal near Chempazhanthy, landed in police custody with a stolen bike during a vehicle inspection on Thursday midnight. The gang would use duplicate keys to steal bikes parked on the road. The gang members told the police that they used to consume ganja and drugs.

Sreekaryam SI S Sanoj said the police suspect the teens were planning to use the stolen bikes to conduct chain snatchings.