Neelakurinji:‘Concerns must be addressed’

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Munnar Homestay Association secretary Johnson Joseph said, “Though the Neelakurinji season draws nearly eight lakh tourists to Munnar in a short span of time, it’s not an ideal business model for the hill station as it leaves a big impact on the region. “For instance, the district administration has been dumping the waste near Lakshmi Estate all these years.

We want a permanent solution to the issue. We also need to address traffic and parking woes if Munnar needs to be developed as sustainable eco-friendly tourism destination,” he said. “A couple of weeks ago, the district administration had convened a meeting of various stakeholders to arrange facilities for tourists. They should’ve begun the work at least six months, if not one year, in advance. If only the facilities can be ensured in a neat way, Munnar can make the most of it,” said Joseph.