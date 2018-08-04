Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Spl squads to check e-way bill compliance formed

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said the squads will help the department in ensuring e-way bill compliance by transporters.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac addressing the workshop for GST squad members

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:State GST Department has formed special squads for conducting e-way bill inspections on goods vehicles entering the state.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said the squads will help the department in ensuring e-way bill compliance by transporters. He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day training programme for the squad members here on Thursday.

“The state’s IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) share is far below expectations. Since Kerala is a consumer state, the IGST share should be double the SGST (State GST) amount. The squads will help in achieving 20 percent growth rate in tax revenue,” he said.

At present, the state has 90 goods vehicle inspection squads. It will be raised to 190. Squads will be assigned at inter-state checkposts round-the-clock and mobile squads will be deployed in different parts.
The squads will function without causing hassles to traders and vehicle owners.

