Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The profits of serving the poor

The In-house Drug Bank near SAT Hospital offers most of the medicines at prices lower than other subsidised medical stores in the capital.

Published: 04th August 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

Medicines

Image used for representational purpose for medicines.

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:While the drug prices are inexorably going up, a government-run store in the capital offering medicines, healthcare and surgical equipment at the lowest rates, is visited by thousands of people everyday.The In-house Drug Bank (IHDB) offers most of the medicines at prices lower than that of the different subsidised medical stores in the capital, including the Karunya Community Pharmacy.

Started in 1996, the drug bank levies profit in the 0-5 pc rate subject to a maximum of Rs 50. “A maximum ceiling for the profit was fixed since even five per cent profit would run into thousands in case of high-cost drugs for cancer or kidney ailments,” says Biju A, chief pharmacist of the drug bank.

The drug bank was the idea of Dr Hariharan S, former superintendent of the SAT Hospital, says Biju, who was among the founding team. For the first five years, the drug bank catered only to the SAT patients. In 2001, it started serving the general public as well.

The IHDB is situated adjacent to the main gate of the SAT Hospital and is open round-the-clock on all days. The store has almost all drugs ranging from lifestyle medicines to costly drugs for the treatment of cancer, kidney diseases and liver transplantation.

The IHDB is a big relief to patients in need of costly drugs, like those who have undergone kidney transplantation, says Biju. “Private stores make big profit through the sale of such life-saving drugs. We’ve hundreds of kidney patients as regular customers,” Biju said.

Biju claims that the IHDB rates are the lowest in the state. “The prices are cheaper than the Karunya Pharmacy, Neethi Medical Store or even the Jan Aushadhi Store. Rare medicines will be made available upon demand,” he said.     

The drug bank is run by the Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital Health Education Society chaired by the Health Secretary. It has 36 staff members. The annual turnover is witnessing a steady rise every year - from Rs 15 lakh in 1996 to Rs 45 crore in 2017. Income tax paid last year was Rs 18 lakh.  The state-run Karunya Community Pharmacy was modelled on the IHDB. 

IHDB - Specialities
●Lowest rates in the state
●Charges 0-5 pc profit, subject to a maximum of Rs 50.
●Lifestyle medicines, costly drugs for cancer, kidney, liver diseases
●Maintenance drugs
●Healthcare and surgical equipment
●Open 24 hrs, throughout the year

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Drug Bank In-house Drug Bank Karunya Community Pharmacy Drug rates Medicines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta