Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Empowerment of SC/ST: Discussions on challenges faced

The Festival on Democracy programme will discuss the challenges faced in the Empowerment of SC /ST communities in Independent India. The programme will be inaugurated by President Ramnath Kovind.

Published: 05th August 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

President Ramnath Kovind | File photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Festival on Democracy programme will discuss the challenges faced in the Empowerment of SC /ST communities in Independent India.  The programme will be inaugurated by President Ramnath Kovind on Monday here at 11 am.

Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, SC/ST Welfare minister A K Balan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and Deputy Speaker V Sasi will participate.
Rahul V Karad, Executive President of Pune World University and P S Krishnan, former advisor to Andhra Pradesh government will participate in the seminar which will be held at the South Auditorium of the legislative complex. Discussions will be held on Judicial system’s interference, experience and possibilities; Caste system and upliftment of Scheduled Castes; Judicial reality and expectation based on Constitution; and Reservation: Reality through Indian democracy.

N K Jayakumar, Dalit activist and academecian Kancha Iliah, Prof. Gopal Guru and Venkitesh Ramakrishnan will participate. Former Loksabha Speaker Meira Kumar will inaugurate the open forum which will take place after the plenary forum at 11 am on Tuesday. More than 50 MLA’s from various states and more than 1,000 delegates including people’s representatives and social workers will take part.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Empowerment of SC/ST Ramnath Kovind

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta