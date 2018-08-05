President’s visit: Traffic curbs in the city today and tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic and parking restrictions will be in place in the city on Sunday and Monday in view of the visit of the President Ram Nath Kovind.

On Sunday, the traffic and parking restrictions will be enforced on the airport- All Saints- Chackai- Pettah- Pattoor- General Hospital- Asan Square - Martyr’s Column - RR Lamp-Museum- Vellayambalam- RajBhavan and Kowdiar from 4 pm to 7 pm.

On Monday, the traffic and parking restrictions will be in place from 10 am to 1 pm at Raj Bhavan-Vellayambalam-Museum-RR Lamp-Palayam- VJT-Asan square-New assembly- G V Raja and at Raj Bhavan-Vellayambalam- Museum- RR Lamp-Palayam- VJT-Asan square-General Hospital-Pattoor-Nalumukku-Pettah- Chackai-AllSaints- Shanghumugham till Airport from 3 pm to 6 pm.

According to the city police, stringent action will be taken against the violators. The drivers of the parked vehicles should display their contact numbers clearly on the vehicles. Else, the vehicles will be towed away using recovery vehicles, the police said in a statement.

The police have also urged air travellers to plan their travel much earlier. For suggestions and queries, contact: 9497987001, 9497987002, 0471 2558731, 0471 2558732.

Parking arrangements at Assembly complex

Parking of ministers’ cars will be at the same place where their cars are parked. The vehicles of MPs and MLAs should be parked at the northern side of the Assembly complex. The vehicles of special invitees should park at Kanakakunnu, Museum and LMS compound after dropping them near Library gate of the complex. The vehicles should leave the complex through Brigade gate. The invitees should present at least half an hour before the event begins. Mobile phones, bags, umbrellas and water bottles are not allowed at the venue.