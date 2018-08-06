Free dental and eye camp held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A free dental and eye medical camp organised by the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) has identified 100 people for cataract surgery.

Doctors from NIMS hospital, Chaithanya eye care hospital and Indian Dental Association attended the camp at Vizhinjam on Saturday.The contributions of intellectuals and professionals towards society should be encouraged. Such activities will strengthen Congress, said Shashi Tharoor MP while inaugurating the camp.

Fr Saneesh, Corporation councillor Gladis, KCYM Vizhinjam unit president Antony Kumar officials of AIPC Dr Vijayalakshmy, K G Baburaj, Dr Suhail Abdulla, Mathew Chacko, Anup Varghese and K M Joseph were present.AIPC Trivandrum chapter president K C Chandrahasan presided over the function.