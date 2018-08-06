Karkadaka Vavubali: Devaswom minister checks preparations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for the ‘Karkadaka Vavubali’ ritual at the Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple and Shanghumugham beach. Thousands of faithful are expected to perform the rites at several venues in the district on August 11.

The Minister, accompanied by top officers of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), first visited the Thiruvallam temple and instructed authorities to remove the garbage-clogged at the stream in front of the temple in war-footing.

He also instructed the irrigation department to clean up the bathing ghat and pond of the temple within two days. TDB officers have also been asked to provide identity cards to priests who lead the rituals.

At Shangumugham, the ritual will be conducted in the mandapam situated near the beach and the limited space available on the beach.

A major part of the beach has been lost to sea erosion.According to Surendran, no one would be stopped from coming to the beach, but the inflow will be controlled to avoid untoward incidents.

He also gave instructions to the officials to make the place suitable for bali offerings. The Minister said he would visit the spot again on Wednesday to review the final preparations.

Elaborate arrangements will be made at all temples under the TDB where devotees arrive to perform the ritual to appease the departed souls.

In addition to the police, services of the Fire and Rescue personnel and rescue divers will also be made available at the venues. Safety barricades are being erected at all the venues to manage the crowd.Various Devaswom boards in the state have also started arrangements to welcome devotees at other major bali offering centres.

The beach at Varkala, Thirumullavaram temple in Kollam district and the Aluva river bank in Ernakulam district are the major venues that devotees throng to perform rituals. Over 90,000 persons had offered bali at the Thiruvallam temple last year.

Deputy devaswom commissioner will be in charge at these venues. Travancore Devaswom Board will also facilitate the offerings in temples at Neyyattinkara, Thrikulangara, Aruvikkara, Aruvippuram, Kelamangalam at Keraladityapuram and Thrivikramangalam in the district.

Pre-ritual arrangements

TDB officers have been asked to provide identity cards to priests

Safety barricades are being erected at all the venues to manage the crowd