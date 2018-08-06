Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Karkadaka Vavubali: Devaswom minister checks preparations

Thousands are expected to perform rites on August 11

Published: 06th August 2018 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kadakampally Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for the ‘Karkadaka Vavubali’ ritual at the Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple and Shanghumugham beach. Thousands of faithful are expected to perform the rites at several venues in the district on August 11.

The Minister, accompanied by top officers of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), first visited the Thiruvallam temple and instructed authorities to remove the garbage-clogged at the stream in front of the temple in war-footing.

He also instructed the irrigation department to clean up the bathing ghat and pond of the temple within two days. TDB officers have also been asked to provide identity cards to priests who lead the rituals.
At Shangumugham, the ritual will be conducted in the mandapam situated near the beach and the limited space available on the beach.

A major part of the beach has been lost to sea erosion.According to Surendran, no one would be stopped from coming to the beach, but the inflow will be controlled to avoid untoward incidents.

He also gave instructions to the officials to make the place suitable for bali offerings. The Minister said he would visit the spot again on Wednesday to review the final preparations.

Elaborate arrangements will be made at all temples under the TDB where devotees arrive to perform the ritual to appease the departed souls.

In addition to the police, services of the Fire and Rescue personnel and rescue divers will also be made available at the venues. Safety barricades are being erected at all the venues to manage the crowd.Various Devaswom boards in the state have also started arrangements to welcome devotees at other major bali offering centres.

The beach at Varkala, Thirumullavaram temple in Kollam district and the Aluva river bank in Ernakulam district are the major venues that devotees throng to perform rituals. Over 90,000 persons had offered bali at the Thiruvallam temple last year.

Deputy devaswom commissioner will be in charge at these venues. Travancore Devaswom Board will also facilitate the offerings in temples at Neyyattinkara, Thrikulangara, Aruvikkara, Aruvippuram,  Kelamangalam at Keraladityapuram and Thrivikramangalam in the district.

Pre-ritual arrangements
TDB officers have been asked to provide identity cards to priests
Safety barricades are being erected at all the venues to manage the crowd

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kadakampally Surendran Karkadaka Vavubali Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple Shanghumugham beach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta