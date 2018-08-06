Kerala health department to impart ‘team building’ training

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of its decision to upgrade 503 primary health centres (PHC) as family health centres (FHC), the Health Department is planning to provide a ‘team building training’ to 6,000 staff.

The training, that will commence on Monday, will be provided jointly by State Health Systems Resource Centre and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA). According to the department, the training will be provided to the Medical Officer-in-Charge, Health Inspector, Pharmacist, Public Health Nurse, Staff Nurse and others. Panchayat presidents, health standing committee heads and panchayat secretaries will also be trained.

“Once the PHCs are upgraded to FHCs, the health sector will witness a radical change. But before that, each panchayat will have to identify the problems that are being faced by their respective PHC and should come out with a micro planning for overcoming the same. Such a move will help in smooth and effective functioning of the PHC when it gets converted to FHC,” said Health Minister K K Shylaja. The OP will work from 9 am to 6 pm.