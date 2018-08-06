President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: President Ram Nath Kovind reached the state for his three-day visit on Sunday. Upon his arrival at the Air Force Technical Area of Thiruvananthapuram Airport, Kovind was received by a host of dignitaries, including Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and Mayor V K Prasanth.

On Monday, Kovind will inaugurate the ‘Festival on Democracy’ at the Kerala Assembly at 11 am. He will proceed to Kochi in a special aircraft of the Air Force at 5.30 pm and will stay at the Ernakulam Government Guest House on Monday night.

On Tuesday, he will hold a breakfast meeting with the Chief Justice and judges of the High Court at the Bolgatty Palace at 9 am. At 10.10 am, he will fly to Thrissur on a helicopter where he will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of St Thomas College, Thrissur, at 11 am. After the programme, Kovind will visit the Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple at 12.30 pm and return to Kochi around 2.45 pm.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said he was not present to receive Kovind as he was not invited by the state government, despite it being customary.