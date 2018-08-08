Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Meet of 100 IVF-born kids at SAT today

SAT Hospital, the first public sector hospital in the state equipped with the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) facility, will on Wednesday, host a special programme. It will

Published: 08th August 2018

By Express News Service

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : SAT Hospital, the first public sector hospital in the state equipped with the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) facility, will on Wednesday, host a special programme. It will convene a meet of 100 children born through IVF. The meet will be inaugurated by Health Minister K K Shylaja at Medical College old auditorium at 2 pm. The programme will be presided over by Minister Kdakampally Surendran. 

The health minister will also inaugurate the Reproductive Medicine Department at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. “At present, only two private medical colleges in the country offers an MCh course in reproductive medicine. It is in this backdrop the government has decided to start a reproductive medicine department and three posts -professor, associate professor and assistant professor - created.

Once the department commences functioning, the Thiruvananthapuram MCH will become the first institution in the country that offers an MCh course in reproductive medicine in the public sector,” said Shylaja in a statement. The first delivery using the ART facility at SAT Hospital was in November 2013. Twins - a boy and a girl -were born to Nikhila and Sureshkumar of Uchakkada, Parassala. 

