SAI-LNCPE trainee attempts suicide; survives

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Class XII student, who is undergoing training in sprint and hurdles events, attempted suicide at SAI-LNCPE, Kariavattom, here on Tuesday by slashing her wrist. The girl was immediately rushed to a private hospital near Kazhakoottam, where doctors attended to her wounds.

SAI-LNCPE officials said the injury was not serious in nature and the girl was discharged by afternoon.

According to sources, the girl was found in an unconscious state in her hostel room around noon by fellow trainees and was immediately hospitalised. SAI officials said the girl had a tiff with her mother, which probably led her to injure herself. “She picked up a fight with her mother over phone due to some personal issue. After this, the incident occurred,” said a SAI official.Sources said the wound was superficial. “The institution has got absolutely nothing to do with this. It was due to personal reasons that she hurt herself,” sources said.

Though the latest incident doesn’t have anything to do with peer pressure or heavy-handedness of SAI officials, the institution has often had a brush with the law.SAI’s Alappuzha centre was in the midst of a controversy three years ago when four female trainees attempted suicide and one of them succumbed. Another suicide attempt was reported from Kariavattom in 2015 where a junior athlete tried to take his life by slashing his wrist.These mishaps had prompted the Sports Ministry to shoot off letters to SAI, asking them to deploy psychiatrists to provide mental conditioning to the sports trainees.