Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat to tap geospatial info for development

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting the wheels in motion for its overall development, the Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district is all set to unveil a masterplan with the support of geospatial information. With this, it will become the first local body in the state that will use GIS, GPS and satellite-based remote sensing for optimum resource utilisation and development. The masterplan will cover 103 wards spread over six grama panchayats.

“In this endeavour, we will get the technical support of Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSREC). The masterplan, expected to be released on January 1, will give a thrust to agrarian activities,” said Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat president R Subash.As per the plan, the panchayat will witness a slew of projects worth Rs 100 crore over the next three years. It is learnt the MGNREGA workers will have a major role to play in the activities as the panchayat plans to implement the same with their help.

Talking to Express, KSREC director K P Reghunatha Menon said the geospatial information of the block panchayat will be prepared with the help of locals and it will take stock of its biodiversity, water resources, available agriculture resources and others.“We are associating for the first time with a local body for mapping its resources. But before rolling out the project, a capacity building programme for locals as well as for representatives and officers is needed. The resource mapping will only be carried out with the help of locals,” said Menon.

Meanwhile, the principal project investigator for the geospatial information of the block panchayat, V Subash Chandra Bose, said a mobile app has been developed for carrying out a real-time survey. In the works are plans to develop a spatial database for developmental planning and a web-based GIS system for continuous monitoring and evaluation. He added that supporting micro-level watershed-based action plans in participatory mode is also part of the project’s objective. The project is expected to be completed within nine months.