It is Back to School for dropouts from tribal areas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ananthu, a student of the government school at Utharamkode in the district, had to discontinue studies in Class VII. Financial difficulties had forced the youngster from the Mangode tribal settlement in Kuttichal out of school. The story of Hareesh, who dropped out in Class VIII was no different. But years after they dropped out, both Ananthu and Hareesh have resumed studies in the same schools where they were once students.

This was made possible thanks to the ‘Back to School’ programme for helping tribal students from the hamlets under the Kattakada tribal office resume studies. The programme is supervised by Sudheer, Tribal Officer, Kattakada, the district administration said on Wednesday. Ananthu and Hareesh were brought back to school with the assistance of social workers, literacy preraks and others working in the sector. There are several other youngsters who, like Ananthu and Hareesh, had to abandon their studies midway in the tribal settlements in the forest, Sudheer said.

Steps are being taken to trace them and help them resume their studies, he added. Ananthu is studying at the government school at Utharamkode and Hareesh at the government school in Vellanad. They were gifted books, school bags and clothes with the help of voluntary organisations. Since they rejoined school several months after the academic year opened, they are yet to get new text books. As a temporary arrangement, they have been given used books until new ones are issued.