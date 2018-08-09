Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

West Bengal native held for lottery fraud

The accused, identified as Amit Bhatacharjee, defrauded Rs 8.5 lakh from her convincing her she had won an online lottery.

Published: 09th August 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:58 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cyber Crime Police have arrested a West Bengal native for duping an Anchuthengu-based woman in the name of an online lottery prize. The accused, identified as Amit Bhatacharjee, defrauded Rs 8.5 lakh from her convincing her she had won an online lottery.

The police said Amit was on the radar of the NIA as well. He asked the victim to pay money to different bank accounts as processing charge and tax. The bank accounts were opened in fake addresses. The police said the accused had duped several other persons. Cyber Crime Police Station SHO M Ekbal, inspector Vinodkumar P V, sub-inspector Aneesh Kareem, ASI Bijulal K N and cyber expert CPO Aneesh were part of the investigation team. 

