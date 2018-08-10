Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A colourful pick of stylish drapes

Popular textile brand Mayuri is organising a two-day exhibition in the city which will feature a wide range of collections

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a rich palette of colours from lovely pastels like peach and lime to sophisticated ones like maroon and black, every saree and salwar from the ‘Samyuktha’ line of ‘Mayuri’ is unique and attractive.

This time again the textile brand is back to lure the customers with their latest collections. Selective shoppers can look forward to a glorious white silk saree this Onam with hand-painted flowers, or a delightful set of hand-block printed tussar sarees and suit fabrics or an elegant maroon with exquisite gold-thread embroidery and much more. The exhibition will be conducted on August 17 and 18.

One of the oldest and best saree brands, Mayuri was started by Thangam Mathai whose passion for colours and textiles led her to come up with this brand. The saree expert says, “Our indigenous handicrafts have returned in the last few years. One can feel the difference when he/she wears something handcrafted by an artisan and not a machine. Here you can look at the hand-woven fabrics, the texture and how each garment you wear is completely unique and different.”

At Mayuri, they have always been very particular to create very selective designs and colour combinations. Be it the cut-work on the pastel linen sarees or the hand embroidery designs, the Mayuri sarees are designed in vibrant shades where two or more colours that adorn the fabric. Right from the weaving to the dyeing to the prints or sequins, everything is overseen by the Thangam and her family. She says, “The fabric is not just a six-yard of cloth but is like a canvas where a lot of creativity is involved”.

Every saree and piece of cloth at Mayuri is a labour of love. From the dyeing of fabrics to painting, embroidery and hand-stitching, the Mayuri family has grown in their skill over the past thirty-five years. The prices of the sarees start from Rs 2,800 onwards. The exhibition is open at Residency Towers, Thiruvananthapuram. 

