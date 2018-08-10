Finally, a foot overbridge near Cotton Hill

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The students of Government Cotton Hill HSS can escape the distress of negotiating the heavy traffic in front of the school with the inauguration of foot overbridge on Friday. For the city corporation, the bridge has been constructed by Sun Infrastructure Pvt Ltd free of cost.

The other features included along with the foot overbridge are vertical garden adjacent to the handrails facing the road, ACP covered pillars, roof with polycarbonate sheet, paintings, CCTV cameras, LED lighting and security personnel to manage the students.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the foot overbridge. Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the dedicated staircase to the school and unveil the paintings of the renowned personalities.

The meeting will be presided over by Mayor V K Prasanth, Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar, DGP Lokanath Behera, DPI K V Mohan Kumar and magician Gopinath Muthukad. Corporation secretary, standing committees chairman, BJP and UDF leaders and superintending engineer and representatives of Sun Infrastructure will also grace the occasion.