Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Finally, a foot overbridge near Cotton Hill

The other features included along with the foot overbridge are vertical garden adjacent to the handrails facing the road, , roof with polycarbonate sheet, LED lighting security personnel etc.

Published: 10th August 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

The foot overbridge near Govt HSS for Girls, Cotton Hill

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The students of Government Cotton Hill HSS can escape the distress of negotiating the heavy traffic in front of the school with the inauguration of foot overbridge on Friday. For the city corporation, the bridge has been constructed by Sun Infrastructure Pvt Ltd free of cost.

The other features included along with the foot overbridge are vertical garden adjacent to the handrails facing the road, ACP covered pillars, roof with polycarbonate sheet, paintings, CCTV cameras, LED lighting and security personnel to manage the students.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the foot overbridge. Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the dedicated staircase to the school and unveil the paintings of the renowned personalities.

The meeting will be presided over by Mayor V K Prasanth, Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar, DGP Lokanath Behera, DPI  K V Mohan Kumar and magician Gopinath Muthukad. Corporation secretary, standing committees chairman, BJP and UDF leaders and superintending engineer and representatives of Sun Infrastructure will also grace the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Government Cotton Hill HSS Cotton Hill foot overbridge Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi