Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

For them, age is just a number

Students of Govt Engineering College honour three elderly women who shatter notions of age by working tirelessly

Published: 10th August 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Old age

The programme was organised by Velicham, a charity operating out of the college.

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Up until then, they led ordinary lives, being just a part of the crowd. But on Wednesday, they were the cynosure of all eyes; the day that recognized the hard work and resilience of  three elderly women in the city. You might all have passed them on the street, yet failed to give a second glance. But a group of engineering students decided that these frail faces and resolute souls were not meant to be ‘just another face’. Ahead of the Senior Citizens Day, they were honoured by the students of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill.

The three elderly women who were felicitated ahead of the Senior Citizen Day

68-year-old Ramani opens her shop as early as two in the morning, serving tea in a shack near General Hospital junction. Vasumathi, an 88-year-old is a face which would be familiar for netizens, a short video that captured her cries to sell pappad in Chalai was heart-wrenching. Meanwhile, Cristeena’s ‘Food Point’ is the shop frequented by the engineering students.These  three women faced a packed crowd at the mini auditorium of the college where they were felicitated. It was their day. They spent one hour with the students, interacting with them, making merry, and sharing the wisdom of their lives.

“We decided that instead of focusing on famous elderly personalities, we would felicitate those resolute and hardworking people who escape our eyes. They work relentlessly even at this age and we thought we should honour them,” says Prithviraj S, President of Velicham and a final year Information Technology student of the college.

The programme was organised by Velicham, a charity operating out of the college. “There are many in our generation who while away the time and chose not to work. By bringing such strong women to the forefront and highlighting the work they are doing, we were trying to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work the elderly put themselves into. It is something that needs to be emulated,” added Prithviraj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi