Thiruvananthapuram to Thenmala: A walk to explore nature

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Winding roads going uphill and downhill, thick forests and serene streams dot the journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Thenmala. To unfold this exciting experience, the Trivandrum Photographers’ Forum (TPF), an NGO formed by a group of photographers from the state, is organising a photowalk to Thenmala on August 12.

The photowalk, which will start from Manaveeyam Veedhi provides an opportunity for photographers to explore nature at its best. There are twists and turns as one enters Peroorkada and reaches the Killi river, which leads to Nedumangad. Participants then pass through the lush greenery of farms and coconut groves. The road further goes through thick forests and finally to the Arippa reserve forest in Kollam district which is a treasure trove for butterflies, birds and the rare Myristica swamps.

The winding pathways, boardwalk and sculpture garden are all worth spending time at and participants are welcome to take a stroll. They can also visit and observe unique spots such as the Nakshatravanam, a nursery of trees representing different stars. Likewise, there is a Deer Rehabilitation Centre, home to various species. The rare flora and fauna in the Thenmala area are truly exquisite.

Participants will be divided into three groups and an on-the-spot feedback will be provided along with interactive sessions by photography experts. The photowalk will start from Manaveeyam Veedhi at 8 am and conclude in Thenmala.

This is the 8th photowalk organised by the Forum. “We have been conducting a photowalk every year. Through this, we intend to spread knowledge about photography to everyone at a lower cost. Mostly we choose unexplored places. This time also we have decided to capture some unexplored areas through our lens,” said Mahesh Jayan, secretary of TPF.