Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram to Thenmala: A walk to explore nature

The photowalk, which will start from Manaveeyam Veedhi provides an opportunity for photographers to explore nature at its best.

Published: 10th August 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Forest road Forest path

This is the 8th photowalk organised by the Forum | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Winding roads going uphill and downhill, thick forests and serene streams dot the journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Thenmala. To unfold this exciting experience, the Trivandrum Photographers’ Forum (TPF), an NGO formed by a group of photographers from the state, is organising a photowalk to Thenmala on August 12.

The photowalk, which will start from Manaveeyam Veedhi provides an opportunity for photographers to explore nature at its best. There are twists and turns as one enters Peroorkada and reaches the Killi river, which leads to Nedumangad. Participants then pass through the lush greenery of farms and coconut groves. The road further goes through thick forests and finally to the Arippa reserve forest in Kollam district which is a treasure trove for butterflies, birds and the rare Myristica swamps.

The winding pathways, boardwalk and sculpture garden are all worth spending time at and participants are welcome to take a stroll. They can also visit and observe unique spots such as the Nakshatravanam, a nursery of trees representing different stars. Likewise, there is a Deer Rehabilitation Centre, home to various species. The rare flora and fauna in the Thenmala area are truly exquisite.

Participants will be divided into three groups and an on-the-spot feedback will be provided along with interactive sessions by photography experts. The photowalk will start from Manaveeyam Veedhi at 8 am and conclude in Thenmala.

This is the 8th photowalk organised by the Forum. “We have been conducting a photowalk every year. Through this, we intend to spread knowledge about photography to everyone at a lower cost. Mostly we choose unexplored places. This time also we have decided to capture some unexplored areas through our lens,” said Mahesh Jayan, secretary of TPF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trivandrum Photographers’ Forum Thenmala photowalk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi